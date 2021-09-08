Department of Transportation fills CIO vacancy

The Department of Transportation has hired Cordell Schachter to be CIO.

Schachter joined the department Aug. 30, a DOT official told FedScoop. He replaces Deputy CIO Jack Albright who had been serving in the role in an acting capacity since former CIO Ryan Cote stepped away from the role in January during the transition to the Biden administration.

“As U.S. DOT Chief Information Officer, I look forward to supporting the work of Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg, and the entire Biden-Harris administration to Build Back Better to provide greater equity when improving the nation’s infrastructure,” Schachter said in a statement to FedScoop.

As the former longtime CTO of the New York City Department of Transportation, Schachter comes to the role with a wealth of experience. In that role, Schachter said he helped lead NYC’s DOT when responding to crises such as restoration after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the recent transition to telework during COVID-19.

Prior to his 13-year run with NYC’s DOT, he also worked for NYC’s Department of IT and in a variety of private-sector IT management positions with Avaya, IBM and AT&T. He also spent more than a decade early in his career with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Schachter is also an adjunct professor in NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress and Wagner School of Public Service.