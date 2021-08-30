Department of Veterans Affairs appoints Neil Evans as acting CIO

The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed Neil Evans as acting chief information officer.

He takes over the role from Dominic Cussatt, who is understood to have left the agency to take a role at the State Department.

Evans was previously chief officer of the agency’s Office of Connected Care and takes up the job after a two-decade career at the VA. He continues to work as a physician, and previous roles include a stint as a senior adviser to the Federal Electronic Health Modernization Program Office.

While Evans takes the role of VA CIO in an acting capacity, in an official capacity it requires presidential nomination and Senate approval.

Earlier this year, Cussatt became acting CIO at VA following the departure of former CIO James Gfrerer, who left in January at the start of the Biden administration. Earlier in Cussatt’s two-decade career spanning the public and private sectors, he worked as national co-chair of the NATO Information Assurance and Cyber Defense Capability Panel, and as deputy CISO at the Department of Defense.

Details of Cussatt’s new post at the State Department were not immediately available.

A VA spokesperson confirmed Evans’ appointment.