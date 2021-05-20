Department of Veterans Affairs picks Booz Allen for $1.1B benefits processing contract

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded a $1.1 billion benefits management and processing contract to Booz Allen Hamilton.

Under terms of the task order, Booz Allen will provide support for the VA’s benefits integration initiative, which is focused on reusing and expanding technologies used with the veteran benefits management system.

The contract award is the latest stage in a long-running attempt by the VA to modernize its benefits system, after lawmakers in 2017 passed legislation codifying systems improvement. The legislation requires an update to the way veterans can receive tuition and other benefits for higher education.

In March this year, VA announced it would build a new “Digital GI Bill” platform to increase communication between veterans, schools and the government. It awarded the contract to start building it to Accenture Federal Services.

The latest initiative is intended to increase the efficiency of technology systems within the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.

VA issued the task order as part of its transformation twenty-one total technology contract (T4NG), which is used to procure IT services.

The task order comes after Booz Allen earlier this month announced that it would acquire federal IT consultancy firm Liberty, for $725 million.