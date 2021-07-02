DHS awards $395.5M data center support contract to General Dynamics

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded a data center support services contract to General Dynamics Information Technology.

In a notice on Sam.gov the agency announced the details of the contract, which has an 18-month ordering period, and a maximum ceiling value of $395.5M.

Through the contract, General Dynamics will continue to provide existing DC1 services, which consist of a government-owned contractor-operated enterprise data center, infrastructure-as-a-service environments, and co-location facilities.

The services will be provided on an interim basis, until a Data Center and Cloud Optimization contract is awarded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, and a contractor is in place.

It is the latest contract win by General Dynamics, which late last year was re-awarded the Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS) contract for cloud-based email and collaboration tools across the DOD, following a drawn-out procurement battle.