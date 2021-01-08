DHS hires Kenneth Bible as CISO

The Department of Homeland Security has filled its chief information security officer vacancy.

Kenneth Bible, formerly a senior IT and cybersecurity official with the Marine Corps, has been tapped as DHS CISO, a department spokesperson confirmed. It appears he joined the agency this month.

Paul Beckman was the last official to hold the role before he left DHS last February to take a CISO job at Consolidated Nuclear Security in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. After Beckman’s departure, his deputy Theresa Lang filled in at CISO in an acting capacity.

Before this, Bible served as deputy CIO for the Marine Corps, at times filling in as the acting CIO. Prior to that, he also served as a technical adviser to the Marines commandant.

CIO Karen Evans has been vocal about her priorities to consolidate department network and security operations centers, something that will certainly come under Bible’s purview. The resulting network operations security center (NOSC) model represents a shift from traditional cyber incident response, where the SOC’s goal typically is to take the system offline until the problem can be identified and fixed.

“It’s the next evolution of providing and managing risk to keep the business going while we are then analyzing, being aware of and being able to protect our operations,” Evans said last year.