DHS launches Cybersecurity Talent Management System

The Department of Homeland Security launched a new personnel system Monday that it says will enable more effective recruitment, development and retention of cybersecurity talent.

The Cybersecurity Talent Management System lets DHS screen applicants for cyber positions based on demonstrated competencies, offer competitive compensation and reduce time to hire.

Employees hired through CTMS will join the new DHS Cybersecurity Service, a team focused on protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and citizens from cyber threats, as well as increasing national resilience.

“The DHS Cybersecurity Talent Management System fundamentally reimagines how the department hires, develops and retains top-tier and diverse cybersecurity talent,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. “As our nation continues to face an evolving threat landscape, we cannot rely only on traditional hiring tools to fill mission-critical vacancies.”

CTMS will also fill vacancies at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Office of the Chief Information Officer within DHS.

Cybersecurity Service jobs will open across several DHS agencies with cyber missions in 2022.

The effort comes after DHS’s 60-day Cybersecurity Workforce Sprint ended in July with the onboarding of about 300 cyber professionals and extension of 500 additional job offers, exceeding the department’s goal by almost 50%.