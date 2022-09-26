DHS renews software contract with Palantir for investigative case management services

The Department of Homeland Security has renewed a contract with Palantir for investigative case management software.

Under terms of the solicitation, the AI and analytics company will provide services to the department’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division. The contract is worth $95.5 million over a five-year period.

The Investigative Case Management system is DHS’s system of record that is used across all HSI investigative cases and by special agents, criminal analysts and support personnel within the U.S. as well as outside the country.

DHS said it had selected Palantir’s software for speed of delivery and for its access controls and data protection.

It is the company’s latest contract award from the U.S. government. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended and expanded a contract with the company for disease surveillance, although no details of the size were publicly available.

In an interview with FedScoop in August, Palantir Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar said partnerships between the company and major hardware manufacturers would be key as it targets the growth of its federal government book of business.

“I think there’s a lot of value for the government customer when people who are really good at software partner with people who are really good at hardware and create an integrated offering that is going to deliver the next generation of what these customers need,” Sankar said at the time.

“Every single day, HSI personnel use Palantir’s software to execute their mission of investigating and disrupting major criminal networks that threaten our national security and undermine our critical infrastructure,” Jain said. “The positive impact of this work is real and Palantir’s software plays a critical role in making it possible. We remain firmly committed to HSI’s mission and the Special Agents and Analysts driving this impact day in and out.”