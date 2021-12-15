DISA is ending milCloud 2.0

The Defense Information Systems Agency is terminating its hybrid cloud service program milCloud 2.0, FedScoop has learned.

Lead contractor General Dynamics IT confirmed to FedScoop that DISA has decided not to renew the contract, now in its optional years.

The milCloud 2.0 program was developed to provide commercial cloud infrastructure services with on- and off-premise options to the Department of Defense, and recently, DISA has looked to move non-combat agencies in the DOD’s fourth estate to the cloud by way of milCloud. While GDIT led the operations under the contract, it managed a range of cloud service and tech providers including AWS, Red Hat and others.

“GDIT successfully executed the milCloud 2.0 program and met all contractual requirements. We continuously enhanced milCloud 2.0 with new capabilities and delivered on-premise and general-purpose cloud services to meet demand and advances in technology. GDIT will continue to support customers currently leveraging milCloud 2.0 and stands ready to partner with the Department of Defense as they continue to evolve their enterprise cloud strategy,” a GDIT spokesperson told FedScoop in a statement.

The end of the program comes while DISA Director Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner is conducting an evaluation of the agency’s programs. Skinner recently said that any program that cannot demonstrate its value could be axed by the defense mission support IT agency.

Meanwhile, DOD looking to acquire commercial-based enterprise cloud capabilities, developing a multi-cloud, multi-vendor contract under the new Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC) program.

DISA awarded the milCloud 2.0 contract in 2017 to then-CSRA, which was later acquired by General Dynamics, as part of a $500 million, three-year deal with five optional extension years.

DISA did not return a request for comment before publication.