DISA names Teresa Pitts as chief of staff

The Defense Information Systems Agency has appointed veteran Department of Defense communications technology leader Teresa Pitts as its new chief of staff.

Pitts moves to the new role after serving as civilian deputy at DISA’s operations center. Previously she served as chief of staff at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and chief of staff at the White House Communications Agency.

In her new role at DISA, Pitts will oversee policy implementation and the management of employees across the department. She started in the post on November 8, and joins shortly after the IT agency announced an organizational restructure.

DISA’s organizational chart recently was reshuffled to create four centers for: digital capabilities and security, the hosting and computing, operation and infrastructure, and enterprise integration and innovation. Previously the agency had two centers, business and operations. The idea was to flatten the leadership structure and make the agency less complicated to navigate, its director Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, said.

Pitts is also an Air Force veteran with decades of experience as a defense civilian. She said that she plans to take a data-driven decision and prioritize internal communications as she implements policy from the director.

“With DISA’s recent reorganization and new strategic plan, the chief of staff is a critical position, now more than ever,” said Sharon Woods, Hosting and Computer Center director.

“This is a really exciting time to be at DISA,” Pitts said. “We have a highly skilled, talented and professional global team with unlimited potential to make a real difference for our country’s defense. I’m proud to work at DISA.”

Pitts replaces Laura Radney, who is now DISA’s program director for culture and employee engagement, a DISA spokesperson told FedScoop. She is expected to hold the job for two or three years.