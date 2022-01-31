DISA’s MG Garret Yee plans to retire in April

The Defense Information Systems Agency No. 2 military officer will retire from the IT agency and active duty in April.

Maj. Gen. Garret Yee has been DISA’s assistant to the director since June 2019, leading an 8,000-person workforce of military and civilian staff working on global communications and IT systems.

“I guess the word is out 🙂 #transitioningmilitary,” the two-star general wrote on LinkedIn while sharing an article about the news.

A DISA spokesperson said Yee would retire on April 28, and that no acting member of staff had currently been named to fill his position.

Prior to joining DISA, Yee worked in the Army’s CIO/G-6 office, before it was split into two. While at the Pentagon he oversaw network modernization and security issues for the Army.

In a personal farewell note he wrote when leaving the CIO’s office in 2019, he cited his family history in the military and Asian American heritage as a prime motivator to join and remain a soldier for nearly three decades.

“Including my service in Iraq and Afghanistan, our family has served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan,” he wrote. “It turns out that I come from a family fairly rich in military service. And if not for those that came before, starting with my uncle in the 442nd, I would not be serving in the military today.”

Yee was a 2021 FedScoop 50 winner in the federal leadership category.

FCW first reported the news.