DOD awards $699M contract to support supercomputing resource centers

The Pentagon has awarded BAE Systems a five-year, $699 million contract to supply a variety of services and capabilities to bolster high performance computing (HPC) efforts across multiple military components.

National security-focused scientists and engineers conduct a broad range of research and development, testing and other activities via the Defense Department’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). This newly awarded contract will provide Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance and management services in several U.S. regions.

The program is managed by the Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC). The program’s growing network of supercomputers enable Pentagon officials to process massive volumes of data quickly to aid a variety of initiatives such as designing cutting-edge military weapons, simulating weather patterns, and more.

“This contract will provide services to our five DSRCs, such as system administration and program support,” HPCMP Deputy Director Kevin Newmeyer told FedScoop on Friday.

The envisioned services may enable specialized analysis or software support for specialized programs, for example.

This newly announced contract replaces an expired one and was awarded through a competitive proposal process, according to Newmeyer.

“We will not be getting any specialized digital infrastructure,” he noted.

The program’s five centers include:

Navy DSRC, Stennis Space Center, Mississippi

Army Corps of Engineers, ERDC DSRC, Vicksburg, Mississippi

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) DSRC, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

Army Research Laboratory (ARL) DSRC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland

Maui High Performance Computing Center, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii

“We look forward to working with BAE to deliver high-end computing services to [defense science and technology, test and evaluation] and acquisition communities in support of DOD objectives,” Newmeyer said.