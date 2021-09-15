DOD inks $374M contract for new travel management system

The Department of Defenses‘ human resources branch has inked a $374 million contract with Concur Technologies to modernize its legacy travel management system that processes about four million trips each year.

The deal, signed Monday, should result in a new system dubbed “MyTravel” that will manage the full range of the department’s travel expenses and operations by fiscal 2025. The system will replace the legacy Defense Travel System (DTS) which has received poor user ratings and the department appears eager to replace, according to the contract document.

“The Government requires a secure, efficient, and effective commercial travel solution to book travel, provide travel fulfillment service, manage travel-related expenses, and initiate travel-related financial transactions,” the contract award states.

The system will cover travel across the globe, the document states. By replacing DTS with a software-as-a-service system, the DOD hopes to be able to maintain a modern system that keeps pace with tech changes. The DTS office was launched in 2006, but recently the system has faced poor reviews from users. The contract award states DTS is a “legacy system that continues to incur technical debt through poor usability, low customer satisfaction and improper payment of travel entitlements.”

The system design was sparked by a cross-functional team of staffed by the CIO’s office and the now-defunct Chief Management Officer’s office, which was dedicated to increasing business efficiencies.