DOD CISO Jack Wilmer to depart by end of the month

The Department of Defense‘s top cybersecurity official is slated to leave his post by the end of July.

Jack Wilmer, the chief information security officer and deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity, plans to leave DOD for the private sector, a DOD spokesperson confirmed to FedScoop. During Wilmer’s tenure, the DOD published a cyber risk reduction strategy and “Cyber Scorecard.”

Mark Hakun will take over Wilmer’s position in an acting capacity, according to a statement from DOD CIO Dana Deasy.

“Jack Wilmer has been an incredible asset to the CIO office,” Deasy said. “It goes without saying that Jack is a true leader in his field.”

Beyond technical and strategy achievements, Wilmer pushed for greater diversity in the IT workforce in the DOD and across government.

“When you look at what our adversaries are actually doing, the approaches they’re taking, they really do have some very clever and creative things they’re doing,” Wilmer said at FedScoop’s Workforce Summit in November. “And one of the things I certainly realized is one way of thinking about what they might be doing is not at all sufficient.”

Wilmer previously worked in the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy and as a senior officer at the Department of Homeland Security. Many of his assignments have focused on cybersecurity and IT modernization.

“I want to wish Jack well as he embarks on a new role in private industry,” Deasy said. “I have full confidence that the cybersecurity team will continue to drive digital modernization,”