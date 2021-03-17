FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
defense

DOD names Metz permanent deputy CIO for information enterprise

Danielle Metz discusses "Delivering Better Software Faster to the Warfighter," the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2021. (DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Kent Redmond)

Share

Written by
Mar 17, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

Danielle Metz will lead the Department of Defense‘s enterprise information systems and IT  modernization push now as its permanent deputy CIO for information enterprise, the DOD announced Wednesday.

Metz brings years of experience to the job. She currently holds the deputy CIO job in an acting capacity, and before that served in the White House as a policy adviser to the Office of Science and Technology Policy. She has also served as the deputy director for DOD information network modernization within the DOD.

Her new role is another step up in the senior ranks of federal IT management as a critical deputy to the DOD CIO. Prior to taking it on, Peter Ranks held the position before returning to the CIA last December.

In a tweet, the CIO’s office congratulated Metz and described her as one of DOD’s “rising leaders.”

Meanwhile, the top DOD CIO role is still unfilled in an official capacity. Principle Deputy CIO John Sherman took over as acting CIO when Dana Deasy’s tenure ended at the conclusion of the Trump administration. The Biden administration has yet to nominate a CIO.

-In this Story-

CIO, Department of Defense (DOD), DOD CIO, IT Modernization

Related news

Defense

New VA EHR causing...
by Jackson Barnett • 9 hours ago
Defense

Congress shows interest...
by Jackson Barnett • 12 hours ago
Defense

Latest ABMS tests break...
by Jackson Barnett • 17 hours ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGoogle Gmail