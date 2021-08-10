JEDI replacement contract may include marketplace for smaller cloud providers

The Department of Defense‘s new plan to acquire enterprise cloud could include an option for more than just the very largest cloud companies to provide services, a top IT official said Tuesday.

The DOD is planning on launching a “cloud marketplace” as part of the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC), the cloud contract that replaces the scrapped Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract.

JWCC initially will only be open to the largest “hyperscale” cloud providers, like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, but after the initial awards the department intends to open the marketplace to more service providers, Danielle Metz, deputy CIO for information enterprise, told a virtual audience at the Potomac Officers Club’s digital transformation conference.

“It will not be exclusive to the five U.S.-based hyperscale cloud service providers, but it will be available to anyone, any integrator or cloud service provider, that can meet the department’s requirements,” Metz said.

Those requirements remain unclear, as market research for the marketplace is not expected to begin until April 2023. The initial direct solicitations for JWCC are expected to be awarded in April 2022.

The goal of the marketplace is to be able to provide services that fit across the department’s many mission areas.

The marketplace will be “for our common as well as our unique mission sets,” Metz said.

The idea of a marketplace was teased by acting CIO John Sherman when the JWCC was first announced. Metz added that she expects by the time market research begins, the DOD will be much more “cloud fluent” and industry will have new technical innovations to offer.