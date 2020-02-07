Energy’s AI office names first director

The Department of Energy’s fledgling artificial intelligence arm named a director to oversee its development, coordination and application of the emerging technology.

Cheryl Ingstad will head the Artificial Intelligence & Technology Office, established in September to form public-private partnerships supplying data and expertise.

AITO aims to accelerate development of hardware and software in support of DOE’s various programs.

“It is an honor to be able to lay the foundation for this critical office with DOE’s world-class AI experts,” Ingstad said during her swearing in Tuesday. “DOE and its 17 national labs are uniquely positioned, and already hard at work, to lead in AI’s application to our core missions.”

Ingstad previously worked at manufacturer 3M Company, helping commercialize AI and machine-learning research and development. Prior to that, Ingstad led the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Information Operations Branch.

“Cheryl’s proven public- and private-sector leadership in driving crosscutting, breakthrough technologies at the nexus of energy and national security makes her the ideal candidate to lead DOE’s growing efforts in this vital area,” said Dan Brouillette, secretary of Energy, in the announcement.