Shila Cooch joins Energy as Office of Science CIO

Shila Cooch started as chief information officer of the Office of Science at the Department of Energy on Monday.

Cooch spent the last three years as director of IT policy under the federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget.

The federal government technology leader announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post.

Having served 18 years as a civil servant, Cooch considers her specialty managing “monumental” organizational change, according to her LinkedIn page.

Before joining OMB, Cooch was with the Department of Homeland Security for 15 years — rising from within the executive secretariat to the Office of the CIO and then chief of staff.

Cooch has a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Evangel University and a Master of Arts in government from Regent University.

Earlier this year in April, DOE named senior IT official Emery Csulak as chief data officer. He moved into the post after serving as principal deputy chief information officer at the agency.

The Energy Department was contacted for comment.