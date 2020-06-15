Justice Department awards contract for cyber, IT shared services

The Department of Justice is emphasizing the need for cybersecurity and information technology shared services across its more than 40 components by awarding Dutch Ridge Consulting Group a 10-year contract announced Monday.

DRCG is a prime on the $1.9 billion DOJ Cybersecurity Program Management blanket purchase agreement, under which 14 awards have been made to two service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSB) and 12 unrestricted contractors.

The contract covers support for strategic communications and operations; policy and Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) planning; cyber engineering and project management; and security operations centers.

“We are humbled and honored by this award announcement and are very excited at the opportunity to assist the DOJ in its mission,” said Doug Ingros, president and CEO of DRCG, in the announcement.

Historically the IT infrastructures of the agencies within DOJ have evolved and operated independently, but the department is looking to consolidate technology platforms.

DRCG is an SDVOSB based out of Beaver, Pennsylvania, with a background in IT modernization. Founded in 2016, this is the company’s biggest federal award to date.

DOJ did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.