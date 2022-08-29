Jay Ribeiro joins Department of Transportation as CISO and associate CIO

Jay Ribeiro has taken up the post of chief information security officer and associate chief information officer at the Department of Transportation.

Ribeiro starts work in the new cybersecurity leadership role after stepping down earlier this month as CISO at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Previously he was the CISO of the Federal Election Commission and his other IT leadership roles in the federal government have included senior policy adviser to the CISO of the State Department and information systems security manager at the Department of Defense.

According to LinkedIn, he served as deputy CISO of the Air Force in 2015 and served for over a decade in the Army and Air Force.

Ribeiro is an adjunct lecturer in the cybersecurity program at the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies and holds a doctorate in IT from Capella University. In 2019 he was recognized as one of the top 50 IT leaders across the federal government by FedScoop.

Announcing the appointment on LinkedIn, Ribeiro said: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Information Security Officer & Associate CIO at U.S. Department of Transportation!”

Ribeiro’s new dual role is a career appointment rather than a politically appointed position.