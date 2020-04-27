ECS wins award to develop AI platforms for Army

ECS Federal won a small contract on a big topic: $83 million for prototyping integrated artificial intelligence platforms for the U.S. Army.

The work will take place over the next three years under a cost-plus fixed-fee contract to account for additional costs that may be incurred, according to the award notice. The Army says it is undergoing a “foundational” year for data migration and IT modernization that will form the basis of future deployments of AI. ECS will research and prototype platforms that the service’s future algorithms could be built on.

The Army is exploring AI’s use in the battlefield and in back-office operations. Some systems have run into roadblocks that need stronger data collection or more-mature AI technology, like the platforms ECS might deliver. The notice did not include details on the platforms ECS will be researching and developing.

The service’s leadership continues to highlight the technology’s role in the military. “AI has become the coin of the realm,” Alexander Miller, a senior adviser for science and technology in the Army, said during a NextGov event today.

The Army has its AI Task Force in its Futures Command and is doing AI-related work in its research labs where the platforms might be used.