EPA awards $661.6M digital modernization and managed services contract to GDIT

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a $661.6 million task order for digital modernization and managed application services to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT).

The contract, which has a one-year base plus six one-year option periods, is for managed application, infrastructure, networking, enterprise and security services.

As part of the task order, GDIT will develop and operate the agency’s enterprise IT infrastructure and application platforms. This includes cloud computing, application platform management, enterprise network and security operations, enterprise identity access management and cybersecurity.

Commenting on the award, GDIT President Amy Gilliland said: “GDIT will partner with the EPA to deliver a reliable, secure and technologically advanced IT infrastructure that will support agency initiatives fundamental to protecting human health and the environment.”

The latest managed services contract comes as the EPA continues work to modernize IT infrastructure and telecommunications across the agency.

Late last year, the department said it intended to resubmit disconnection orders for 268 services rendered unnecessary by the GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract.

EPA‘s Office of Inspector General at the time found services like analog phone and digital subscriber lines still weren’t disconnected as of May 2021, and eight disconnection orders took between one and 61 months to complete — costing the agency $7,850.