Ex-Army Cyber Command leader Cardon joins C3 AI

A former commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command has joined artificial intelligence and cybersecurity defense firm C3 AI.

Ed Cardon, who is a retired lieutenant general, takes up the post of chair at the business, where he will provide leadership to the company on national defense priorities.

He served in the U.S. Army for over 36 years, including stints leading troops in the U.S., Europe, Iraq and the Republic of Korea. Between 2013 and 2016 he was commanding general of the Army Cyber Command. In this role, he oversaw a major expansion of the unit and led task force Ares, which focused on offensive cyber operations against ISIS.

In 2016, Cardon became director of the U.S. Army Office of Business Transformation, where he led the task force responsible for modernizing the service. Since retiring in 2018, he has worked in industry, academia, and as an advisor to the government.

Commenting on his appointment, Cardon said: “AI is one of the greatest transformational technologies of this century.”

He continued: “C3 AI is a clear leader in enterprise AI. I am incredibly impressed by C3 AI’s leadership and talent, its rich software technology, and its commitment to the Nation.”

C3 AI was established in 2009 by former Siebel Systems founder Tom Siebel. The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in November last year and has contracts to provide artificial intelligence software to agencies including the Defense Innovation Unit at the Department of Defense.