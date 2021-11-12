Ex-Federal CIO Tony Scott joins cybersecurity firm Intrusion

Former Federal Chief Information Officer Tony Scott has become CEO of cybersecurity firm Intrusion.

He joins the Nasdaq-listed company after founding consulting and venture capital firm TonyScottGroup in 2017. Scott’s new appointment follows the recent departure of Jack Blount, who stepped down as CEO of Intrusion in July. Previously, Blount served in federal government as chief information officer at the Department of Agriculture.

Scott was appointed federal chief information officer by President Obama in February 2015 and during his tenure oversaw the government’s response to a cyberattack on the Office of Personnel Management in which 4.2 million personnel records were hacked.

Before joining government, Scott held various senior private sector roles, including as the CIO of VMware, Microsoft and The Walt Disney Co. Other prior appointments include chief technology officer of General Motors and senior executive positions at Bristol Meyers Squibb, Price Waterhouse, Sun Microsystems and Marriott.

Commenting on the appointment, Intrusion chairman Tony LeVecchio said: “His deep knowledge and connections at the Federal Government will be extremely valuable to the management and oversight of our government business, while his broad experience at market-leading enterprises will be critical for the positioning and global expansion of our Shield solution.”

Intrusion is a cybersecurity company that uses AI systems to provide companies with intelligence about cyber threats, including zero-day vulnerabilities. It went public in 2020.