Ex-HHS modernization advisor Walter joins Golden Key Group

Professional services consultancy firm Golden Key Group has appointed JD Walter as Executive Vice President of Solution Optimization and Execution.

Previously he was a modernization advisor at the Department of Health and Human Services, and also has several decades of experience as a federal contractor working with various federal departments.

Walter is the latest former government technology leader to join the HR consultancy, after Jessica Salmoiraghi earlier this year moved to the company as a vice president. Salmoiraghi was previously chief acquisition officer at the General Services Administration, a role that she vacated in January.

Commenting on the appointment, GKG CEO and founder Gretchen McCracken said: “Throughout his career, JD has established himself as a government shared services expert with a focus on modernization activities that optimize government efficiency. Those skills are invaluable in our line of work.”