EY appoints new government and public sector practice leader

Consultancy giant Ernst & Young has named Gerry Dixon as managing partner of its U.S. government and public sector division.

He starts work in the role on July 1 and takes over from Michael Herrinton, who retires from the consultancy firm in June next year.

Dixon has worked at EY for over 30 years, most recently as leader of its East Coast consultancy division, and is a founding member of the company’s risk practice.

Commenting on the appointment, EY Vice-Chair and East Coast Managing Partner Richard Jeanneret said: “I believe that Gerry’s proven leadership has well equipped him to lead our Government & Public Sector practice teams to serve clients as they navigate our ever-changing world.”

EY’s government and public sector practice provides consulting and audit advice to the federal government, including on technology, operational improvement, and strategy.

In 2020, the company worked on projects including the revamp of unemployment systems, cybersecurity, and the distribution of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief funds.

Last November, EY won a contract to audit the financial statements of the U.S. Navy worth up to $263 million, with options to extend the contract for an additional four years.