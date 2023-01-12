FAA awards 15 prime contracts as part of $2.3B systems engineering procurement

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded prime contracts to 15 federal contractors as part of a landmark technical services support contract.

The agency selected five large companies and an additional 10 small companies to take up lead spots on the $2.3 billion procurement.

The Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a base performance period of 36 months followed by a three-year option and two two-year option periods.

According to contract documents, services obtained through the procurement will be used to support air traffic operations and planned improvements to the agency’s technology infrastructure.

The five large companies to receive prime spots are Booz Allen Hamilton, LS Technologies, Noblic, Oasis Systems and SAIC. The 15 companies awarded prime contracts are supported by multiple subcontractors and in total, there are over 275 prime and subcontractor awardees taking part in the procurement.

SETIS is intended to provide the agency with “a broach range of research, service analysis, strategic planning, systems engineering, technical, financial and programmatic support services, and other aviation related support services,” according to RFP documents on SAM.gov.

“With the expected growth in air traffic operations and our aging infrastructure, the FAA, in collaboration with its aviation partners, other Federal agencies/departments, foreign entities, and users of the NAS and the larger national air transportation system, continues the task of modernizing and transforming the NAS to meet the future demands of Air Traffic,” the agency said.

It added: “The scope of the support services of this contract is in direct support of U.S. aeronautics development and the transformation of the national air transportation system. The FAA intends, but is not required, to manage this contract as a follow-on to the SE-2020/2025 portfolio of contract vehicles.”

The FAA’s NextGen plan to modernize its IT infrastructure came under scrutiny this week following the outage of its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM) computer system that temporarily grounded flights early Wednesday.

Details of the awards were first announced by the FAA in November.