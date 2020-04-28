‘Critical’ member of Federal Acquisition Service Bill Zielinski leaving government

Bill Zielinski plans to leave the General Services Administration on June 5 after 30 years in the federal government.

The Office of Information Technology Category assistant commissioner is a “critical member” of Federal Acquisition Service leadership, who has been “instrumental” in the government’s transition to the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions telecommunications contract, said Julie Dunne, FAS commissioner, in a staff email obtained by FedScoop.

Zielinski also has a hand in acquisition innovation, IT modernization, cybersecurity and supply chain security.

Prior to joining GSA, he held roles as CIO of the Social Security Administration and as chief of agency oversight in the Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer.

Laura Stanton, deputy assistant commissioner of ITC, will take over Zielinski’s role in an acting capacity on June 8, 2020. Stanton currently oversees the IT subcategories, identity solutions and customer engagement, as well as the Commercial Platforms initiative — one of four, cornerstone Federal Marketplace Strategy projects.

Vera Ashworth will replace Stanton on May 26.

Zielinski is starting a new, undisclosed job in local government.