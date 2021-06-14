FBI seeks assistance with major IT modernization initiatives

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking for an IT vendor to help with enterprise-wide IT modernization projects, it said in a request for information.

The request states the FBI is gathering information to help inform a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract it plans to issue for enterprise-wide IT support. The RFI lists four areas for which the FBI is looking for contractor support: the FBI’s enterprise IT strategic plan, transforming FBI IT infrastructure, the enterprise data strategy and the data science roadmap.

“As technology continues to become more complex and interwoven, the FBI’s enterprise information technology (IT) must evolve into a customer-centric set of unified services readily available, secure, and always focused on enabling the work of front-line personnel,” the RFI states. “The FBI must be nimble, agile, and mission-focused to continue to meet the growing demands and needs of the users and communities it supports.”

The FBI’s office of the chief information officer was created in 2016, but has since seen two major reorganizations in 2017 and 2019, and work continues to “centralize, supplement, and effectively coordinate existing efforts.” That work continues through this latest contract it is preparing and aims to be accelerated by the contract’s eventual award.