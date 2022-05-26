FCC awards $204M  IT modernization contract to 14 companies

The Federal Communications Commission awarded 14 contractors positions on a $203.6 million contract for application development and modernization services Tuesday.

Under the contract, the 14 companies will work with FCC’s chief information officer to provide support for program and project management, software and application development, and extreme programming.

The awardees on the contract are:

22nd Century Technologies

CGI Federal

ECS

HighPoint

IBM (NYSE: IBM)

ICF (Nasdaq: ICFI)

NCI Information Systems

Net eSolutions, an NTT Data company

Octo

Pragmatics

Slalom

Spatial Front

TCG

Power Auctions

Work under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is expected to be done by May 2027.