FCC awards $204M  IT modernization contract to 14 companies

Written by Billy Mitchell
The Federal Communications Commission awarded 14 contractors positions on a $203.6 million contract for application development and modernization services Tuesday.
Under the contract, the 14 companies will work with FCC’s chief information officer to provide support for program and project management, software and application development, and extreme programming.
The awardees on the contract are:
- 22nd Century Technologies
- CGI Federal
- ECS
- HighPoint
- IBM (NYSE: IBM)
- ICF (Nasdaq: ICFI)
- NCI Information Systems
- Net eSolutions, an NTT Data company
- Octo
- Pragmatics
- Slalom
- Spatial Front
- TCG
- Power Auctions
Work under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is expected to be done by May 2027.