FDA becomes ninth Centers of Excellence partner, hot on the heels of NIH

The General Services Administration will help Food and Drug Administration employees deliver new technologies and processes in its latest Centers of Excellence (CoE) partnership announced Thursday.

FDA’s Office of Information Management and Technology is the ninth partner in GSA’s CoE initiative, which provides agencies access to pre-vetted contractors and other government services for IT modernization.

The CoE will focus specifically on supporting FDA’s IT community to modernize core capabilities faster, Anil Cheriyan, director of Technology Transformation Services at GSA, said in the announcement.

“OIMT enables us to support public health by providing critical technology to all of our offices and centers,” said Vid Desai, chief technology officer at FDA, in a statement. “When we put our workforce first we know they’ll be better equipped to meet the challenges of the FDA’s diverse mission by enabling a modern organization, strategies, and infrastructure.”

OIMT manages all IT infrastructure for FDA, which will make its services more accessible and efficient with software- and platform-as-a-service solutions TTS helps identify.

GSA’s partnership with FDA comes on the heels of its CoE agreement on Monday with another health agency, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. TTS agreed to help NICHD develop an IT modernization strategic roadmap.

Other CoE partners include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Personnel Management, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Labor, and Government Accountability Office.