FDIC appoints Sanjeev Purohit as new acting deputy CIO and CTO

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has appointed Sanjeev Purohit as acting deputy chief Information officer (CIO) for technology and acting chief technology officer (CTO) within the agency’s chief information officer organization.

Purohit on Oct. 9 replaced Julie Berarducci, who has left federal government service.

The FDIC regulates banks and savings associations and guarantees consumers’ deposits.

The permanent deputy CIO for Technology and CTO is Bob De Luca, who is currently on military duty and will return to the FDIC in February 2023.

Prior to the reshuffle in October, Purohit was the CIOO’s permanent Deputy Director for the Infrastructure Operations and Service Branch (IOSB) and will return to that position upon De Luca’s return next year.

Prior to the IOSB, where he has served for over 15 years, Purohit served as the assistant director and acting CTO at the Securities and Exchange Commission for 11 years.

Last month, the FDIC also named Chezian Sivagnanam as section chief for IT architecture and design within the agency’s chief information officer organization.