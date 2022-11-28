FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
workforce

FDIC appoints Sanjeev Purohit as new acting deputy CIO and CTO

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - APRIL 24: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin addresses a conference on financial technology, or fintech, at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation April 24, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. The FDIC and Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative hosted conference on "Fintech and the Future of Banking." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Share

Written by
Nov 28, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has appointed Sanjeev Purohit as acting deputy chief Information officer (CIO) for technology and acting chief technology officer (CTO) within the agency’s chief information officer organization. 

Purohit on Oct. 9 replaced Julie Berarducci, who has left federal government service. 

The FDIC regulates banks and savings associations and guarantees consumers’ deposits.

The permanent deputy CIO for Technology and CTO is Bob De Luca, who is currently on military duty and will return to the FDIC in February 2023.

Prior to the reshuffle in October, Purohit was the CIOO’s permanent Deputy Director for the Infrastructure Operations and Service Branch (IOSB) and will return to that position upon De Luca’s return next year.

Prior to the IOSB, where he has served for over 15 years, Purohit served as the assistant director and acting CTO at the Securities and Exchange Commission for 11 years.

Last month, the FDIC also named Chezian Sivagnanam as section chief for IT architecture and design within the agency’s chief information officer organization.

-In this Story-

Bob DeLuca, CIO, CTO, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), financial services

Related news

Workforce

Senior Executives...
by Dave Nyczepir
Workforce

VA appoints a human...
by John Hewitt Jones
Cyber

Biden administration...
by Nihal Krishan
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGmail