FDIC CIO Howard Whyte resigns

The FDIC building in Arlington, Va. (Tony Webster/Wikimedia commons)

Dec 17, 2019

Howard Whyte has resigned from his role as CIO of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Whyte, who is also chief privacy officer, will leave FDIC Jan. 3 to pursue a role in the private sector, the agency announced Tuesday in a release.

Howard Whyte speaks to FedScoop during a video interview. (FedScoop)

“Howard has brought tremendous value to the FDIC on a host of IT and cybersecurity-related issues,” agency Chairman Jelena McWilliams said in a statement. “We are grateful for his leadership of the CIO Organization and the advances he has made to ensure the agency is on a strong technological footing.”

Deputy CIO Sylvia Burns — who was formerly the CIO of the Department of the Interior — will take over as acting CIO in Whyte’s absence.

Whyte served with the FDIC since January 2017, when he joined as CISO. The agency’s board later than year appointed him CIO.

Prior to that, he led the Threat Management Center at Goldman Sachs and served as CISO and deputy CISO at NASA. He also held various IT specialist roles in the Department of Defense.

CIO, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Howard Whyte, Sylvia Burns

