FDIC appoints Chezian Sivagnanam to IT architecture leadership role

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has named Chezian Sivagnanam as section chief for IT architecture and design within the agency’s chief information officer organization.

Elanchezhian started work at FDIC on Sept. 12. He joined the agency from the National Science Foundation, where for 13 years he was chief enterprise architect — the equivalent of a chief technology officer at other agencies.

The architecture and design section at FDIC sits within the enterprise strategy branch of the department’s chief information officer organization.

Chezian adds more than 25 years of IT experience including leading large-scale digital transformations across federal government.

“In his free time, Chezian loves playing sports and spends time with his adorable dog, Sneakers,” reads the Chief Information Officer Organization’s hiring announcement. “Please welcome Chezian to the FDIC and CIOO family!”

Chezian co-chairs the Federal CIO Council‘s Innovation Committee, which makes recommendations on trustworthy artificial intelligence, zero-trust security architectures and cloud computing.

At NSF, Chezian advised the CIO and coordinated the agency’s IT strategy and architecture. Prior to that he worked in the private sector including at Deloitte Consulting.

Chezian earned his bachelor of electrical and electronics engineering degree from Anna University’s College of Engineering in India.