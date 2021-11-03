Federal CIO chief of staff Jordan Burris departs for private sector

The chief of staff at the Office of the Federal CIO is set to leave his post to take up a private sector role.

In a note on LinkedIn, Jordan Burris said his last day at the office, which is part of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), will be Nov. 12. Burris said he’s headed to the private sector, but not specifically where.

“It is often said that public service is a relay race. Earlier this week, I let my team know that I’ve made the bittersweet decision to pass the baton and leave federal service,” said Burris. “Serving in the White House as part of the OMB Office of the Federal CIO has been an incredible opportunity and one that I will be forever grateful for.”

Burris joined the Office of the Federal CIO in 2017 as a senior cybersecurity adviser before taking up the position of chief of staff in 2019. Prior to joining government, he was a consultant within the federal cyber risk services division of Deloitte Advisory.

Commenting on his departure, Federal CIO Clare Martorana said: “Mr. Burris has been an asset to the Office of the Federal CIO and we thank him for all he’s done to advance critical tech policy on behalf of the American people.”