Federal Communications Commission picks Allen Hill as CIO

The Federal Communications Commission has appointed Allen Hill as chief information officer, a role he will assume on August 1 following his departure from the General Services Administration.

Hill is currently the deputy assistant commissioner for Category Management in the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) at the General Services Administration (GSA).

While at the GSA, he led the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions network modernization program, the expansion of the Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS) initiative, and the USAccess USPS pilot among other initiatives.

Prior to GSA, he worked with the Education Department’s CIO office and also served in the Air Force for 20 years.

“It is with mixed emotion that I announce the departure of Allen Hill from ITC and GSA,” Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner of the IT category in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service said in an email to staff, which FedScoop obtained.

“Allen’s contribution to ITC’s success over the last 3+ years cannot be understated. I value him as a colleague, a leader, and a friend. While it is a loss for us, I’m also truly excited for his next professional chapter,” Stanton said.

The FCC’s fiscal year 2023 budget request gives a sense of the IT priorities Hill will likely focus on, including the FCC’s $2.5 million request for virtual desktop infrastructure to give their employees more secure and stable digital tools.

The commission additionally requested $2.26 million to better comply with cybersecurity mandates and requirements from the Department of Homeland Security and the White House as cyber attacks on the federal government increase. The budget also asked for $1 million to help support five IT development teams with their current and new development initiatives.

Hill will take over the FCC CIO role from Andrea Simpson, the FCC’s chief information security officer, who is currently serving as the acting CIO.

Larry Hale will take over Hill’s role as the GSA’s new Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Category Management starting on August 1.

“Given the deep bonds he has built throughout GSA, I am confident our paths will continue to cross in the federal space,” said Stanton from the GSA. “So rather than say goodbye, I will look forward to working with him to ensure the FCC has a full suite of IT and telecommunications products, services and solutions to enable their mission.”