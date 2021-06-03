Federal health IT provider Halfaker and Associates to be acquired for $250M

Government technology contractor SAIC will pay $250 million to acquire federal health IT provider Halfaker and Associates.

Halfaker provides healthcare IT services to government departments including the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is among the top largest five IT providers by awarded task orders on the VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation acquisition program.

Halfaker President and CEO Dawn Halfaker said: “The alignment of SAIC’s culture and values with this important mission has been critical in making the decision to join forces and successfully bolster the services we provide our customers with even greater digital transformation capacity and scalability.”

The transaction is expected to close by July 30 this year, subject to closing conditions. Halfaker is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Last month the National Institutes of Health has issued a request for proposals for its long-awaited governmentwide acquisition vehicle that will give up to $50 to federal contractors over a 10-year period.

The CIO-SP4 vehicle has 10 task areas including IT services, CIO support, cybersecurity, digital government and cloud services and software development.