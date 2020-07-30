GSA introduces on-demand IT Acquisition University

The General Services Administration has launched an online educational tool to support the development and training of the federal IT acquisition workforce.

The IT Acquisition University, announced Thursday, offers on-demand training content that features IT and acquisition experts in the agency’s Information Technology Category.

The program will be hosted on GSA’s Acquisition Gateway. Federal personnel can earn Continuous Learning Points by taking the training.

“The federal IT market is evolving at unprecedented speed,” said Laura Stanton, GSA’s Information Technology Category acting assistant commissioner. “New innovations and emerging technology are introduced and deployed rapidly, and it can be difficult for IT acquisition professionals to keep pace with the latest innovations, maintain various certifications and CLP requirements, while also focusing on day-to-day work. We hope the wider federal acquisition community will take advantage of this new and exciting tool.”

The program will give federal IT project managers and acquisition professionals access to education content on topics like cybersecurity, cloud migration and modernization, as well as “innovation, emerging technology, or other IT developments that impact modernization and acquisition projects,” according to a GSA release. Most of it will be made open to the greater public, but some of it will be reserved specifically for government employees only.

Eventually, ITAU will offer live programming, like webinars, but for now, any video content is pre-recorded.