AWARD CATEGORIES

For the visionary federal leader who implements innovative ideas, inspires others to get on board and has impact on not only their agency, but also the greater federal technology community and the country.

For the federal leader helping their agency implement new technologies, strategies and IT programs to lower the cost of government while making it more innovative, agile and effective.

For the private sector leader driving change by being a valued partner to government and leading teams that help agencies work smarter and lower costs.

Leading federal innovators not afraid to challenge conventional wisdom and shake up the status quo.

For the cybersecurity leader paving the way in cybersecurity innovation and constantly looking for the best ways to keep our information safe.

For the federal leaders whose passion for tech made us all think outside of the box.

Young federal leaders who did exceptional IT work this year and made you think, “They’ll be running the show someday.”

The innovative approach to cross-agency or intra-agency technology that may have been unfathomable until recently.