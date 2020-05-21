The 2020 FedScoop 50 Awards nominations are now open! Nominate and recognize your candidate for their achievements and contributions to the government IT community.
Each year, the FedScoop 50 Awards honor the best and the brightest who make the federal government more efficient and effective. These awards allow us to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our peers and acknowledge their tireless efforts to make a positive impact in the government community and in public service.
For the visionary federal leader who implements innovative ideas, inspires others to get on board and has impact on not only their agency, but also the greater federal technology community and the country.FEDERAL LEADERSHIP
For the federal leader helping their agency implement new technologies, strategies and IT programs to lower the cost of government while making it more innovative, agile and effective.INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP
For the private sector leader driving change by being a valued partner to government and leading teams that help agencies work smarter and lower costs.DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR
Leading federal innovators not afraid to challenge conventional wisdom and shake up the status quo.CYBERSECURITY LEADER OF THE YEAR
For the cybersecurity leader paving the way in cybersecurity innovation and constantly looking for the best ways to keep our information safe.TECH CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
For the federal leaders whose passion for tech made us all think outside of the box.MOST INSPIRING UP & COMER
Young federal leaders who did exceptional IT work this year and made you think, “They’ll be running the show someday.”INNOVATION OF THE YEAR
The innovative approach to cross-agency or intra-agency technology that may have been unfathomable until recently.
Individuals: Accomplishments should have occurred between September 2019-present
Programs: Nominated programs must be current government programs
IMPORTANT DATES
Nominations Close: Thursday, May 21, 2020
Voting Opens: Thursday, June 11, 2020
Voting Closes: Friday, August 7, 2020
Winners Announced: Thursday, October 29, 2020