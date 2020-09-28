FedScoop 50 Awards FedScoop 50 Awards

ABOUT

The 2020 FedScoop 50 Awards voting is now open!

Each year, the FedScoop 50 Awards honor the best and the brightest who make the federal government more efficient and effective. These awards allow us to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our peers and acknowledge their tireless efforts to make a positive impact in the government community and in public service.

VOTE NOW Click on each nominee below to read about their career, accomplishments and to vote.

GOLDEN GOV
For the visionary leader who implements innovative ideas, inspires others to get on board and has impact on not only their agency, but also the greater federal technology community and the country.
FEDERAL LEADERSHIP
For the federal leader helping their agency implement new technologies, strategies and IT programs to lower the cost of government while making it more innovative, agile and effective.
INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP
For the private sector leader driving change by being a valued partner to government and leading teams that help agencies work smarter and lower costs.
DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR
Leading innovators not afraid to challenge conventional wisdom and shake up the status quo.
CYBERSECURITY LEADER OF THE YEAR
For the Cybersecurity leader paving the way in Cybersecurity innovation and constantly looking for the best ways to keep our information safe.
TECH CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
For the leaders whose passion for tech made us all think outside of the box.
MOST INSPIRING UP & COMER
Young leaders who did exceptional IT work this year and made you think, "They'll be running the show someday."
INNOVATION OF THE YEAR
The innovative approach to cross-agency or intra-agency technology that may have been unfathomable until recently.

AWARD CRITERIA

Individuals: Accomplishments should have occurred between September 2019-present
Programs: Nominated programs must be current government programs

IMPORTANT DATES
Nominations Close: Friday, August 7, 2020
Voting Opens: Monday, August 17, 2020
Voting Closes: Monday, September 28, 2020
Winners Announced: Thursday, October 29, 2020

SPONSORS

Google Cloud
McAfee
Salesforce

BECOME A SPONSOR

Contact us at sales@fedscoop.com for more info about sponsoring FedScoop 50.

2019 RECEPTION PHOTOS

2019 FedScoop 50 Awards Reception