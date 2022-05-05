Former DHS cyber leader Matt Hayden joins GDIT

Former federal cyber leader Matt Hayden has joined GDIT as a vice president of cyber client engagement.

Hayden has over 20 years’ experience in cyber technology and policy and was previously assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure, risk and resilience policy at the Department of Homeland Security.

In his new private-sector position, he will be responsible for building relationships with GDIT’s industry partners and key cyber leaders within government.

Previously, he was a senior adviser to the director of CISA and was also deputy assistant secretary within the Private Sector Office at DHS.

Hayden has also held a number of roles within the private sector, including at risk and compliance company Exiger, and was a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute at George Mason University.

Commenting on his appointment, Hayden said: “As federal agencies adopt zero trust strategies and harden their cyber defenses, GDIT is focused on supporting customers with innovative solutions.” He added: “I am looking forward to working alongside other GDIT cyber experts to help solve our customers’ mission-critical challenges.”