Former DISA Director Norton joins professional services firm T-Rex

The former director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, Vice Adm. (Ret.) Nancy Norton, has joined professional services firm T-Rex Solutions.

She takes up a position on its national security board of advisors, which advises the company’s leadership on how to shape IT solutions to serve the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

Norton previously served simultaneously as both the Director of DISA and a commander within the U.S. Cyber Command component responsible for securing and defending the DOD’s information network. Earlier in her career, she was the U.S. Navy’s director of warfare integration of information warfare, where she oversaw all Navy systems.

Prior to this, Norton served as the Director of Command, Control, Communications and Cyber for the U.S. Pacific Command.

T-Rex is focused on helping federal government agencies to modernize, protect and scale their systems and data. The company designed and implemented the active cyber defense solution that was used to secure the 2020 Census, which was the first such census to be conducted online.

Commenting on the appointment, Norton said: “I am looking forward to working with T-Rex and my National Security Board of Advisors colleagues to provide insights from my experience within DISA and the U.S. Navy.”

“T-Rex’s ability to launch and secure the technical integration of the United States Census is a capability we have to replicate and mature throughout the defense and intelligence communities,” she added.