Former GSA chief acquisition officer Salmoiraghi joins HR consultancy

Jessica Salmoiraghi has joined human resources consultancy firm Golden Key Group as a vice president.

In her new role she will be responsible for leading shared and managed services at the company. She moves to the private sector after previously working at the General Services Administration as chief acquisition officer, a role that she left in January this year.

Salmoiraghi joined GSA in 2018 as associate administrator at the Office of Governmentwide Policy and chief acquisition officer. Before this, she was the director of federal agencies and international programs at the American Council of Engineering Companies.

The GSA has recently welcomed a new Administrator Robin Carnahan, who on Wednesday was confirmed in the role by Senate lawmakers by a voice vote.

Commenting on Salmoiraghi’s appointment, Golden Key Group CEO Gretchen McCracken said: “Jessica’s recent experience at GSA will be crucial to GKG’s growth as we expand our Shared and Managed Services practice in support of our federal clients.”

GSA, along with the Office of Personnel Management and the White House COVID-19 Response Team, has helped lead the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, which is shaping the policies of federal agencies for getting staff back to the office.