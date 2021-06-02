Former GSA procurement leader Nakasone to join VMware

Former General Services Administration procurement leader Keith Nakasone is set to join cloud computing firm VMware as a federal strategist.

He joins the company in mid-June after leaving the GSA at the end of May, and in the new role will report to VMware’s government strategy and innovation leader Peter Romano.

Nakasone worked at GSA as deputy assistant commissioner of acquisition management within the Office of Information Technology Category. Before this, he held senior procurement roles at the Federal Communications Commission and the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Following his departure from GSA, Nakasone’s responsibilities will be taken on in an acting capacity by Cheryl Thornton-Cameron, who is executive director of ITC Schedule Contract Operations at the agency.

Earlier this month, the GSA launched an industry consultation over plans to issue a multiple-award cloud blanket purchase agreement as part of a government-wide acquisition strategy.