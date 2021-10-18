Former Navy acquisition leader joins robotics company Sarcos

James “Hondo” Geurts has joined robotics company Sarcos as an executive vice chairman after retiring from the Navy as its acting No. 2 and head of acquisition, research and development.

While serving at the top of the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, Geurts launched several tech-focused initiatives like the Navy’s NavalX which aimed to get bring small tech companies close to working with the department. Geurts preformed the duties of the undersecretary of the Navy after the change in administration in January until August.

In his new role with Sarcos he will focus on similar work to expand the companies acquisition opportunities, the company said in a release.

“Given my experience with bringing innovative new technologies to the field, and doing so with speed, cost-effectiveness, and quality in focus, I believe I am well-positioned to help Sarcos scale its business as the company brings its robotics technologies to market for both the commercial and military sectors,” Geurts said in a statement.

Geurts also serves on the board of the Silicon Valley Defense Group, an organization that aims to pull in innovative tech from start ups into the DOD.

Before the serving in civilian Navy leadership, Geurts was the top tech and acquisition official for Special Operations Command. He worked on ThunderDrone and SOFWERX, the military-civilian incubators behind that work to bring tech companies closer to miliary projects. He also served in uniform as an Air Force officer, rising to the rank of colonel before retiring.