USA.gov to serve as ‘digital federal front door’ to shared services

The executive order to improve customer experience across 17 agencies directs the General Services Administration to “develop a digital federal front door” to government services starting with USA.gov.

GSA will also explore including sites like benefits.gov and grants.gov in the entrance to shared services addressing major life experiences.

The executive order signed Monday builds on the vision of the President’s Management Agenda for effective, equitable and accountable service delivery by introducing 36 customer experience (CX) improvement commitments.

“The Biden-Harris administration is undertaking an all-hands-on-deck effort to make government services simpler and more secure, and as the home of governmentwide shared services, GSA has a leading role to play,” said Administrator Robin Carnahan in a statement. “For years, GSA has pioneered innovative solutions, like login.gov and USA.gov, that make it easier for the American public to interact with the government online, and today’s executive order will build on these efforts.”

The executive order further directs GSA to create a sustained, governmentwide service deliver process in the form of a product roadmap.

Multidisciplinary teams will support agencies delivering the most important public-facing services, known as high-impact service providers (HISPs), in alignment with state and local governments when possible.

GSA will also work with the Department of Veterans Affairs to seamlessly integrate login.gov customer accounts in lieu of outdated, duplicative sign-in options.