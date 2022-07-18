FedScoop Close Ad x
defense

GDIT scores $908M IT contract in Europe

Cyber warfare operators assigned to the 275th Cyber Operations Squadron of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group of the Maryland Air National Guard configure a threat intelligence feed for daily watch in the Hunter's Den at Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., Dec. 2, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.)

Jul 18, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

The Air Force awarded General Dynamics Information Technology a contract worth up to $908 million to support networks in Europe, according to a Department of Defense announcement July 14.

General Dynamics, in a July 18 release, said the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Europe-Wide Information Technology and Enterprise Network (EITEN) award has a five-year base period and three-year option and will support IT and network systems operated by Air Forces in Europe.

Individual task orders will focus on modernizing and supporting existing infrastructure, networks, systems, operations and maintenance, cybersecurity and managing new requirements across Europe including Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Turkey, to name a few.

“This contract will equip airmen across Europe with the knowledge, tools and data they need to mobilize and operate at any place and any time,” said Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for GDIT’s Defense Division. “Consolidating multiple mission-critical services under a single contract will also allow for greater speed, flexibility and accessibility of IT services needed across the region.”

GDIT scored the single award contract from the 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Air Force, Europe, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

