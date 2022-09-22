GSA reveals 28 members of new acquisition policy advisory committee

The General Services Administration Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee announced its 28 inaugural members, who will offer recommendations to the agency’s administrator concerning pressing buying issues like climate change, at its first public meeting Thursday.

Committee co-chairs Troy Cribb, the Partnership for Public Service’s policy director, and Cassius Butts, Global Leader Group’s chief strategy officer, have indicated the committee will initially focus on embedding climate and sustainability regulations, policies and processes within federal acquisition.

GSA made its intent to establish a committee of the top public and private sector acquisition experts known in April and has since vetted more than 100 nominations for members from industry including small businesses; federal, state and local governments; and academia.

“GSA plays a leading role through our Federal Acquisition Service,” said Administrator Robin Carnahan, in her welcome remarks. “It’s our responsibility to bring together top experts from around the country with practical, on-the-ground experience to help generate ideas for how we can improve the way government buys things and leverage the government’s buying power to advance important policy goals.”

Part of addressing climate and sustainability issues will include recommending steps for GSA to support workforce and industry partners on that front during procurements.

The committee’s federal members are Jennie Romer, deputy assistant administrator for pollution prevention at the Environmental Protection Agency, and Antonio Doss, deputy associate administrator for government contracting and business development at the Small Business Administration. Non-federal members include Kristin Seaver, vice president of strategic client engagement at General Dynamics IT, and Farad Ali, president and CEO of Asociar LLC.

“We are grateful that these highly experienced and knowledgeable experts have agreed to volunteer their time and talents to help us,” said Krystal Brumfield, associate administrator of the Office of Government-wide Policy. “I look forward to their recommendations for acquisition policy that advance GSA’s mission as America’s buyer, an acquisition workforce that is ready for the future and a domestic supplier base incentivized to supply innovative offerings to the federal government.”