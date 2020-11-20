FedScoop Close Ad x
GSA’s new chief data officer was a Presidential Innovation Fellow

The GSA building in Washington, D.C. (Tajha Chappellet-Lanier / FedScoop)

Nov 20, 2020 | FEDSCOOP

Payman Sadegh has been hired to fill the chief data officer vacancy at the General Services Administration.

Sadegh joined GSA‘s IT leadership team on Oct. 26, having only seven days earlier been named a Presidential Innovation Fellow — a private sector technologist embedded in an agency for a yearlong fellowship to solve problems of national importance.

He has more than 20 years of experience in data science, business analytics and artificial intelligence and most recently served as co-founder and CEO of patient engagement startup ChainSquared. Before that Sadegh was chief data scientist at Visual IQ, where his team built new data science algorithms and solutions including one of the first marketing attribution platforms.

Sadegh takes over for GSA’s first CDO, Kris Rowley, who left the agency for the private sector March 31 after serving in the role for seven years. In the interim, Deputy CIO Beth Killoran had been filling in.

