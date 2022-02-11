GSA still conducting market research for Governmentwide Cloud BPA

The General Services Administration continues to conduct market research for its forthcoming Governmentwide Cloud Blanket Purchase Agreement, the first set of awards for which were originally planned for January, according to a supplemental special notice on SAM.gov.

Award dates haven’t been determined, but GSA still intends to make phased awards across three pools: Infrastructure and Platform as a Service (IaaS and PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and cloud-related IT professional services.

The IT Category team within the Federal Acquisition Service initially issued a request for information in September regarding the BPA, which is intended to be a featured part of the GSA Cloud Marketplace.

“We plan to make multiple awards in each pool, each with its specific scope that will allow all federal agencies and other eligible activities to acquire and implement secure, integrated commercial cloud service solutions, including cloud-focused labor services,” reads the notice.

Each pool is tied to the Multiple Award Schedule and related special item numbers. Pool 1, the IaaS and PaaS pool, was initially set to be awarded in January, followed by the SaaS and cloud professional services pools later in 2022.

Interested parties have through the weekend to email GSA about the procurement at cloudenterprisewide@gsa.gov.