GSA awards MetTel $230M in EIS task orders to modernize data, voice services

The General Services Administration moved to modernize its data network and voice services by awarding MetTel two task orders worth more than $230 million, the small business announced Thursday.

Awarded under the $50 billion governmentwide Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract, GSA‘s Infrastructure and Communications Solutions (GICS) task orders will deliver a secure, fully-meshed Internet Protocol network.

The network will integrate communications for internal and external GSA customers via a Trusted Internet Connection and support legacy voice requirements.

“GSA recognized MetTel’s ability to deliver industry-leading voice and data solutions like SD-WAN, which have transformed legacy networks for our commercial clients, and we are thrilled that they have entrusted MetTel to deliver those 21st-century solutions to the federal government,” Wray Varley, vice president of federal sales for MetTel, said in the announcement.

The Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act 10.0 scorecard released Monday measured GSA at 34% of the way toward completing its transition to EIS from its predecessor, Networx.

GSA data and voice services support about 14,000 employees and contractors conducting day-to-day business.

The task orders also cover Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS), the platform for which was built with Raytheon Technologies.

GSA can monitor data and voice performance via the MetTel EIS Portal.

So far in 2020, MetTel has also won EIS task orders from the Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security.